Bills DE Jerry Hughes stresses the importance of voting

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past few months, like many other Buffalo Bills players, defensive end Jerry Hughes has been using his platform for change.

His mission? Getting people to vote.

Hughes stressed the importance of voting Monday during a virtual briefing with media, saying it’s crucial to not only vote in presidential elections, but in local elections as well.

Hughes say that he learned from his parents how people fought and died for the right to vote, and he thinks that some people today forget how impactful their voice is when it comes to voting.

“People in my generation who haven’t got that education, or may have missed that piece of American history, where our voices do matter and how important it is for us to go out there,” Hughes said. “And if we truly want to make change, we have to vote — and I think that’s just really important.”