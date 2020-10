EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 15: Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) on the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills on September 15, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bills announced today cornerback Cam Lewis (wrist) will be placed on the injured reserve, while Levi Wallace (ankle) will be activated from IR. Wallace will likely line up alongside Tre’Davious White as CB2.

With these changes and Josh Norman out, CB Dane Jackson was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. The rookie made his NFL debut against the Jets last week, recording an interception and two pass breakups.