Bills confident Beasley won’t be affected by lack of targets

Even on an offense as high flying as the Bills, there are only so many balls to go around.

As Dawson Knox has risen in production at tight end, Cole Beasley has shrunk a bit the background. The veteran slot receiver has had only two targets each of the last two games.

No one on this team is worried how that will affect him.

“He’s been a pro,” Sean McDermott said. “It’s hard when you don’t get the football and I get that. There’s only one football to go around and sometimes it’s not just one game, its two games, its three games. How are you going to react? That’s some of what we look for in the character of our players.

Josh Allen says Beasley is still a huge piece of the offense.

“He understands we’re going to need him,” Allen said. “He’s ready to go at all times. I’ve got no loss of faith or confidence in him. I know he feels the same way. He just wants to help this team win football games.”

Stefon Diggs fully understands the receiver’s need for the ball, but he says that every receiver goes through stretches where the targets just won’t be coming. The most important thing to Diggs is how a wideout handles those games.

“We going to have to throw a block out there. You’re going to have to do X-Y-Z,” Diggs said. “I’ve been in offenses where some games you get five targets. Some games you get ten. Some games you get three. It’s what you make with the targets. You got to take advantage. If you’re not taking advantage, you can only look at yourself.”

McDermott adds that players can go through adversity just like a team. The Bills are built with players that are able to weather those storms.

“How a group of people can stick together and, in this case with Cole, hang together and stay with the plan, stay bought in, knowing that you’re time is going to come… I think it’s all part of the process of a season and a team being a real team,” he said.

Josh Allen says the Bills offense is most concerned with executing what’s called and not who a play is called for.

“We’re willing to do whatever it takes to win the football game,” Allen said. “That’s why I love these guys.”