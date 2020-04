Bills add depth to secondary with final pick of the draft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills started their draft with defense and ended it on the same side of the ball as they drafted Dane Jackson, a cornerback from Pittsburgh with their 7th round pick.

Jackson earned second-team All-ACC honors his senior season, recording 43 tackles, one interception, and a team-high 12 pass breakups.

Jackson was a three-year starter for the Panthers, and even made three starts his redshirt freshman season.