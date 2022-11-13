ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In one of the wildest games you will ever see, Josh Allen thew an interception in overtime to seal the Bills’ fate, handing them a 33-30 loss to the Vikings.

That was the second costly turnover late by the Bills. A fumble at their own goal line gave the Vikings life and the lead with less than a minute left when it seemed all hope was lost for Minnesota.

The Bills held a 24-10 lead at halftime and led 27-10 late in the third quarter. Then, all chaos ensued.

Dalvin Cook sprinted 81 yards for a touchdown to make the score 27-17 with 1:34 left in the third.

The Bills marched down the field and faced with fourth and two at Minnesota’s seven-yard line, where Sean McDermott decided to go for it. Josh Allen was intercepted in the end zone and was slow to get up after making the tackle, but stayed in the game.

The Vikings went 66 yards on 13 plays, capping off the drive with a C.J. Ham touchdown to make it a one-score game, but Greg Joseph missed the extra point to keep the game 27-23.

After a three-and-out, the Vikings got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Boogie Basham and Von Miller recorded sacks to set up 4th and 18 for Minnesota. Then, Justin Jefferson made an incredible one-handed catch, taking the ball away from Cam Lewis to keep the drive alive. The Vikings made it down to the goal line and appeared to score a touchdown on a short pass to Jefferson, but he was ruled down at the one. Kirk Cousins tried to sneak his way over the line for the score, but he was stopped, seemingly ending the game.

However, that was only the beginning. A bad center-quarterback exchange caused a fumble as the Bills were trying to run out the clock with a quarterback sneak at their own one-yard line. Eric Kendricks recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and Minnesota took a 30-27 lead.

With 41 seconds left, the Bills still had hope. Allen led his team down the field for a field goal with two seconds left, aided by a 20-yard catch by Gabe Davis that appeared to hit the ground but was not reviewed. Tyler Bass kicked a 29-yard field goal to force overtime.

The Bills lost the coin toss, giving the Vikings the ball. Minnesota marched down the field into the red zone, but the defense made a stop to force a field goal. Allen used his legs to get the Bills into the red zone, but he threw yet another careless red zone interception to lose the game.

The Bills fall to 6-3 with the loss and are now in third place in the AFC East. They will host the Cleveland Browns next week.