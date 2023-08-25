Those around Cook say he's ready to be the full-time guy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — When Devin Singletary left the Bills in free agency, all eyes turned to James Cook to step up and lead the way in the backfield. So far, he’s looked the part.

He’s taken the bulk of the team’s first-team reps in the preseason and scored a touchdown against the Colts.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey heaped plenty of praise on running back James Cook at the start of training camp, touting him as an every-down back. As the preseason has progressed, Dorsey thinks he’s only getting better.

“He’s really shown some flashes of running strong and powerful and finishing some runs, which you want to see from him,” said Dorsey. “He’s done a nice job in some protection situations, picking up blisters. Really stepping up and being physical. So those are things you really wanted to see from him.

“James is progressing very well. I’ve always seen it since he first got here,” said fullback Reggie Gilliam. “He has very quick burst in small spaces, everything that you would want in a bell-cow back. And just to add on his receiving skills, it takes him over the top. I think he’s primed for a big year.”

Latavius Murray agrees that Cook has shown him all the attributes of an every-down back. But what’s really stood out to the veteran running back is his knowledge of the game.

“This offense is not the easiest offense to learn,” said Murray. “His comfort level in it, the hurry-up we do, I was impressed with that. I think the sky is the limit for him.”

Cook wasn’t perfect on Saturday, Dorsey said there were some situations in the game that he’ll learn from.

“He’s a younger player, he’ll just continue to grow with every rep.”

The Bills are counting on that being the case.