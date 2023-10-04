Editor’s note: Full news conference is available at the bottom of this post
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Buffalo Head Coach Sean McDermott held his weekly news conference before the Bills head off to London to face the Jaguars Sunday morning.
Right out of the gate, McDermott addressed Von Miller’s status, saying they’re going to take it “one day at a time”. He praised the defensive star for his positive attitude and approach through his recovery from an ACL tear.
Coach McDermott on Von Miller
Matt Milano, Micah Hyde and Leonard Floyd will be getting “vet rest” days and will not practice Wednesday. Greg Rousseau will not practice due to a foot injury. Christian Benford and Jordan Poyer will be limited.
As for the tough travel to London, McDermott said the team will fly out tomorrow night and try to stay up there throughout the day and get acclimated to the time change. McDermott credited Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University for helping prepare the team for different living conditions.
The 3-1 Bills face 2-2 Jacksonville at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in London. The game will be televised on the NFL network.