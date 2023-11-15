Editor’s Note: McDermott will begin his press conference at approximately 12:45 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coach Sean McDermott will be holding a news conference after the Bills’ latest loss and the termination of offensive coordinator Ken Dorcey.

The Bills faced two losses in a row — first the Bengals and most recently the Broncos in a 22-24 loss. This came after McDermott shared an extensive and lengthy injury report.

After their most recent loss, the team announced that they fired Dorcey amid a backlash against the coordinator for offense failures and inconsistencies. McDermott explained that it was his decision, believing it was time for a change.

Taking his place in the meantime is Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady as interim offensive coordinator, who joined the team last year.

The Bills will be facing the New York Jets on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 p.m.