ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills will play the Houston Texans in the first playoff game of the season on Saturday. If you are planning on flying to the game, expect to pay at least $500 for the flight from Friday to Sunday. Depending on how many people are searching for that flight, it may stretch as high at $800 or $900.

If you are flexible with leaving early and/or staying late that will save money. You could always drive. It is about 1,500 miles. That is about 24 hours without breaks. Depending on your car this would run around $300 in gas.