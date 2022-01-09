Bills clinch second straight AFC East title, await playoff opponent

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bills finished their season with a 27-10 win over the Jets to clinch their second-straight division title. Leading by one score for a large portion of the game, the Bills got two touchdowns late to seal the AFC East. It’s the first time they’ve won the division at home for the first time since 1995.

The Bills are the 3rd seed in the AFC playoffs. Their opponent in the first round has yet to be determined. If the Raiders defeat the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, the Bills will play the Patriots. If the Chargers win, Los Angeles will take on the Bills.

Josh Allen had an up-and-down day, completing 24 of 45 attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 64 yards on the ground. Stefon Diggs was force-fed the ball early and finished the first half with eight receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. He finished with nine catches for 81 yards and that touchdown. Devin Singletary continued his strong play, with 19 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He added two catches for 24 yards and a score.

The Bills quickly moved down the field on their first drive, capping off with a touchdown throw from Allen to Diggs. Allen, in the grasp of a defender, found Diggs in the near corner of the end zone who just barely got two feet in bounds for a highlight-reel catch.

After the Bills forced a three and out, Allen and Diggs nearly connected for a second touchdown, but Diggs was unable to get two feet down on a would-be 23-yard touchdown. The Bills settled for a field goal to make it 10-0.

The Bills would force another three and out and blocked the Jets’ punt, but turned the ball over on the ensuing possession.

Neither team could get anything going on offense until late in the second quarter when Zach Wilson hit Keenan Cole for a 40-yard touchdown on 4th down. That made the score 10-7.

After a three and out for both teams, the Bills had a two-minute drill and got all the way to the Jets’ three yard-line, but had to kick a field goal as time expired in the half for a 13-7 lead.

Matt Haack struggled punting all day long, with three straight punts netting less than 30 yards. But the ugliest one was when he couldn’t field the snap, tried to run around, and eventually punted for seven yards as he was being tackled by a defender.

The Bills’ defense was able to get a stop and force a field goal to keep the lead, 13-10.

The Bills finally got their offense back on track early in the fourth quarter. Allen started off the drive running for 32 yards to get into the red zone. On third and goal from the one, Devin Singletary plunged in for a one-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-10.

The BIlls added one last score with less than four minutes remaining as Allen connected with Singletary for a five-yard score.

The date and time of the Bills’ playoff matchup will be announced sometime on Sunday night. The matchups are often announced at halftime of the Sunday Night game but could be revealed after the game is over, due to multiple first-round games hanging in the balance. Due to the new playoff schedule, the Bills could either play on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday night.