This Bills-Chiefs game wasn’t nearly as pretty as we all thought it would be. Thoughts and prayers to most of your over bets. (I lost a couple myself)

It didn’t have to look pretty, though. It just had to be a win for the Bills and, as per the theme of their season, they found a way.

This game felt like a division game. Which makes sense because these two teams have played each other twice each of the last two years. There’s a reasonable chance they play each other twice again this year.

Teams that share a division know each other inside and out. Both teams know what works against each other. Both know what stops each other. Both teams know exactly what to expect. It often makes the game much more of a grind. Outside of a few short bursts, neither super elite offense found the sledding all that wide open most of the afternoon at Arrowhead.

These types of big games are the ones where the stars often have to make the deciding plays. The Bills stars were happy to oblige.

Von Miller proved once again he’s worth every penny of that $51 million guaranteed. Two sacks, including the sack that set the Bills up for their game-winning drive.

“Every team that I’ve been on, that’s why I’ve been there,” Miller said. “Since I got drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2011, that’s why the brought me to go to the Denver Broncos. That’s why traded for me with the Rams last year. That’s why I’m here. That’s in the job description.”

The last time the Bills left Kansas City we all thought they needed help at pass rush. Brandon Beane went out and found Buffalo one of the best pass rushers in the NFL during the offseason. The Bills come back to Kansas City and, this time, they win. Sometimes, it can be just that simple.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs did their part for the offense. Diggs finally had his first big game in a Bills uniform against the Chiefs: 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. Six catches and 77 yards were the previous highs. That day included 34 yards and three catches on the late go-ahead drive and a 30-yard grab on the incredible 99 yards in 62 seconds end of the first half drive. Diggs looked every bit the number one receiver you’d expect would dominate in a game like this.

Allen checked all the elite quarterback boxes. Over 300 yards through the air. Three touchdown passes. No interceptions. His third come from behind touchdown drive after the two minute warning in his last two games against the Chiefs. And he made Justin Reid the latest defender to end up on a Josh Allen hurdle poster.

The difference in star power was evident. The Chiefs lost a star in Tyreek Hill and couldn’t spring a receiver open when they needed to at the end of the game. Their offense still topped 300 passing yards, but didn’t have nearly the electricity it used to. The Bills, on the other hand, added Miller to end drives. Give credit to free agent adds like Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones who created plenty of havoc in the pocket on their own.

I think the Bills have to be pretty encouraged about the play of their young secondary, as well. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were the first truly elite passing offense the Bills have faced this year. Sure, Mahomes got the three bills in the yardage column, but the Bills also forced him into two very important interceptions. They held the Chiefs to just 20 points.

Kaiir Elam said he knew he was going to get an interception this week. “Just ultimate belief in myself and I knew my preparation. I knew I was going to be able to make a play this game,” Elam said.

It’s good to see a young guy bounce back from the tough performance against the Steelers last week. Forget how important his interception was taking points off the board in this particular game. Just seeing Elam embrace the idea that corners need a short memory and making a vital play on the very first drive bodes well for his long-term development.

Elam’s interception erased the sting of what appeared to be a pretty poor choice on the Bills opening possession by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. There’s certainly room for discussion about whether or not Allen was improvising on the ill-advised pitch to Isaiah McKenzie. Either way, the Bills were steamrolling down the field easily. Running an option type play with McKenzie even as a hint of an option didn’t make much sense.

It wasn’t the only baffling coaching choice in this game. Dorsey’s third and one run near midfield to open the fourth quarter was a head scratcher, to put it gently. Bills fans didn’t even have Zack Moss to kick around on this third and short fail.

Speaking of failing yet again, the Chiefs topped themselves from last year by turning “13 Seconds” into just 12 for an improbable an end of the half field goal. Maybe we should put the nicknames away permanently. Or at least change it to something more appropriate. “Atrocious Defense” would probably work.

The Bills have incredibly good coaches. They have developed countless young players into important cogs on a Super Bowl favorite. They’ve had success stories everywhere. Everywhere except when they show up in Kansas City. Maybe there’s something in the barbecue sauce.

The good news is the Bills probably won’t have to be back in KC again this year. This win gives Buffalo the driver’s seat for the one-seed in the AFC. They now have a one game advantage on the Chiefs plus the tiebreaker. After going 5-1 during this gauntlet of an opening six game stretch, it’s hard to see the Bills losing more than a couple games the rest of the year. That should be more than good enough for home field throughout the AFC playoffs.

Injuries are obviously a concern. Buffalo cycled through corners in this game like their fan base goes through tables. It also seems like Spencer Brown might be out for a little while (he told me his injury was a just a bad sprain).

Although this is the second consecutive season the Bills have won an October game in Kansas City, this win feels a whole lot different. Last year, the Bills were ascending. They needed to prove they could hang with and beat the best teams in the in the NFL. That win was a big step forward.

This victory simply confirmed what most everyone already knew. The Bills are the best team in the league and remain on the most likely path to end up in a Super Bowl. Even if it didn’t have all the offensive eye candy that was expected.