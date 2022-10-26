BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White is not ready to return to the Bills defense for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before the team’s practice in Orchard Park.

White, who is recovering from a left knee injury sustained last Thanksgiving, returned to practice two weeks ago after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Under NFL rules, the Bills have one more week to add White to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. The delay in activating the sixth-year player allows White an additional week of practice, especially after missing last week when the Bills were off on their bye.

“Keep taking it one day at a time. He’ll play when he’s ready. He’s progressing,” McDermott said.

Buffalo (5-1) returns from its bye week to host Green Bay (3-4) and last season’s MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. The Bills play at the New York Jets (5-2) in an AFC East matchup the following week.

Although he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, White showed that he is progressing toward a return to action Wednesday by practicing without a non-contact red jersey.

Tre’Davious White at practice, out of the red non contact jersey. Sean McDermott said White will NOT play this Sunday against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/06vrd6kq2v — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 26, 2022

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was optimistic about White’s return, when asked about the player on Monday.

“He’s champing at the bit to get going,” Frazier said. “We’re looking forward to when he can go out there with our normal players and play in a game. It doesn’t seem like we’re that far away from that, but we’ll see how this week goes. But so far, so good.”

McDermott has stressed the team will ease White back into practice by saying two weeks ago, “let’s crawl before we walk.”

White was hurt during a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Nov. 25, and had surgery for a torn ACL a few weeks later. He still walked with a slight limp while spending training camp working out individually on the sideline. He’s has been a starter since the Bills selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft, and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2019.

Following the bye week, Buffalo is healthier than it has been since the start of the season. Right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) is the only regular contributor on the 53-man roster who did not practice on Wednesday. Reserve receiver and special teams player Jake Kumerow (ankle) returned to practice after missing the past month.

RT Spencer Brown working off to the side as he’s still recovering from an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/PIAqO5WWHd — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 26, 2022

All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, who is on injured reserve after undergoing neck surgery, attended Bills practice on Wednesday.

Good to see Micah Hyde back in the building after undergoing neck surgery. pic.twitter.com/0GJtE4PQs3 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 26, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.