Bills CB Tre’Davious White has torn ACL, will miss remainder of the season

An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean McDermott, right, and medical staff in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills have announced that cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s game against the Saints and will miss the remainder of the season.

CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, 27. ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Zf2SKb7PZk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 26, 2021

White, who signed a four-year contract extension in 2020, is the team’s top cornerback. Dane Jackson will likely be inserted into the starting lineup in his place. The second-year cornerback was a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 and has shown flashes, but has not needed to contribute on a regular basis.

After Thursdays’ game, when the team did not yet know the severity of White’s injury, his teammates spoke about his impact.

“Tre’Davious is a huge playmaker for us,” said safety Micah Hyde. “His presence on the field is unmatched.”

“You can’t say a single bad thing about that man. He comes in, he busts his a** every day, he’s such a great teammate, he talks to everybody the right way and he does the little things that not many people see, but that’s why he is so good,” said quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills will first be tested without White on Monday Night Football when they host the New England Patriots.