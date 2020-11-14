Bills CB Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19, 3 others added to reserve list for close contact

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders fumbles the ball against Josh Norman #29 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the game at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Josh Norman was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Saturday after testing positive for the virus. He will not travel with the team to Arizona for Sunday’s game.

Three players, CB Levi Wallace, S Dean Marlowe, and TE Tyler Kroft, were determined to have been in close contact with him and were also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

None of the players who were contact traced to Norman will travel or play this weekend. Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson will not travel either.

The team will travel as scheduled this afternoon and bring five players elevated from the practice squad with them: LB Darron Lee, CB Daryl Worley, WR Jake Kumerow, S Josh Smith, and CB Dane Jackson.