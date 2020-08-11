Bills CB Levi Wallace is ready to compete on and off the field

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 15: Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) on the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills on September 15, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Levi Wallace is no stranger to competition.

The Bills cornerback started competing in Pop Warner football, when he walked on at Alabama, something he was encouraged to do by his late father, and again as an undrafted free agent.

“I’ve always loved competing, whether it was basketball, pool, tennis, I’m a competitor at heart,” said Wallace. “If you’re not competing out there, why are you playing in the first place?”

Now, the 25-year-old is competing for a starting spot for his second-straight training camp against new additions Josh Norman and E.J. Gaines.

Even though the two are competing for the starting CB2 spot, Wallace has great respect for Josh Norman. He has learned a lot from the veteran both on and off the field, especially since the two share similarities of being under-recruited going into college.

“Me and Josh’s relationship took off from the beginning,” said Wallace. “Great guy on and off the field, not just learning on the field stuff but who he is off the field as a man. He’s a great guy to learn from, who’s been around the block a couple of times.”

The cornerback competition is full of support and growth because each player does have such unique talents, and Wallace feels everyone has starting ability.

“Everyone can play at a high level, the competition brings out the best in everyone. We push each other, we ask questions, there’s no ego in this room.”