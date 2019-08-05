Bills Camp Tonight: August 5, 2019

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills Camp Tonight is back! Thad Brown and Prescott Rossi break down all things Bills, streaming here live at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Missed it? No worries, watch the full thing after the episode ends in the video player above.

Tune in for all of our digital exclusive Bills Camp Tonight shows, beginning at 6:45 p.m. on these nights:

You can catch all the action as the team prepares for its upcoming season. Like past years, all practices are held at St. John Fisher College, unless otherwise noted, and all practice times are subject to change. Facilities open one hour before practice begins.

Asked Tre White why the #Bills are running gassers after practice the last two days…

"I tried to ask that myself. I just think it's extra conditioning. It won't hurt. It's something that's going to make the team strong, so I'm all for it." pic.twitter.com/dwBpHJw69h — Thad (@thadbrown7) August 5, 2019

Where and how to get tickets

Tickets for Saturday, July 27, Sunday, July 28 and Sunday, August 4 are only available on mobile devices and can be purchased online. Tickets are free, but may include a small processing fee and are in limited quantity.

Additionally, tickets for The Return of the Blue & Red, are also complimentary and mobile only. Fans can visit any of the following distribution locations to pick up a voucher, containing a unique offer code that is redeemable for up to four mobile tickets.

Tops Friendly Markets: 3507 Mt. Read Boulevard, Rochester, NY 14616

Tops Friendly Markets: 3980 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226

7-Eleven: 1100 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca, NY 14224

Crosby’s: 9440 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

Sunoco APlus: 8000 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

For more information, check out Bills Training Camp Fan Guide.