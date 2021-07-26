Bills camp preview: Defensive backs

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 15: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills and Micah Hyde #23 walk toward the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Secondary Strength: Experience

This will be the fifth consecutive season that Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White will occupy starting spots together in the defensive backfield. Barring injury, it’s the first time that will happen for three Bills in the same secondary.

Put aside for a minute that all three are… well… really good… the communication and comfort level among the three has to be off the charts in a transient league like the NFL.

Weakness: Second Corner

Weakness is a relative term here, but finding a second starter across from White has been a multi year quest for Brandon Beane.

Levi Wallace has proven he’s respectable, but that may also be his ceiling. Good thing the Bills have…

X-Factor: Dane Jackson

Full disclosure, I’m a huge fan of the 2020 7th round draft pick and I think he should have been the starter last year.

Jackson played five games in 2020, started two and made his first NFL interception. He had me at Hopkins (on this play against Arizona), but I think Jackson showed all the tools to be, at worst, an upper half starting NFL corner.

If so, I’m not sure how anyone throws on this secondary.