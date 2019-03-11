Bills busy on the first day of free agency

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 06: Kevin Johnson #30 of the Houston Texans makes a play on an incomplete pass to Charles Clay #85 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills were busy on the opening day of ‘legal’ tampering in the NFL where players and teams can agree to contracts.

None of the deals can be officially announced, but Buffalo reportedly signed cornerback Kevin Johnson, running back Frank Gore, tight end Tyler Kroft and center Mitch Morse.

Center of offensive line handled

Morse was, by far, the highlight of the day for the Bills. After being linked with Matt Paradis most of the afternoon, Buffalo was able to lock up the other top center available.

Reports of the deal are four years for around 11 million per season, making Morse the highest-paid center in the league. Though, there’s an excellent chance Paradis gives that number a run when he signs

The interior of the offensive line, in general, and center, specifically, was a huge need for the Bills entering the offseason.

The 26 year-old was a second round pick by Kansas City in 2015. He has played only 16 games once in his career and has battle injuries in both 2017 and 2018.

He’s considered one of the game’s top pass blockers. According to Pro Football Focus, Morse finished the season with 1,543 consecutive pass blocks that did not result in a sack. A streak that dates back to 2015.

Bills hope Johnson’s luck is changing

Kevin Johnson hasn’t been very good or very healthy much of his four year career.

The Bills are hoping if the latter changes, then maybe the former will, too.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are going to sign the former Texans corner. Terms of the deal were not reported.

Houston took Johnson in the first round of the 2015 with the 16th overall pick. Not much has gone right since.

He’s missed 29 games the last three seasons due to a variety of injuries and has only 18 career starts. Johnson broke his foot in October of 2016 and then missed four games due to an MCL sprain in 2017. A concussion early last year landed him on injured reserve.

He made one career interception during his rookie season when he showed flashes of talent and eventually took over one of Houston’s starting cornerback positions. The injuries, in large part, prevented him from keeping that job.

Johnson visited with the Bills last week after he was released by Houston. He also spoke with the Jets and Browns. Unlike most free agents discussed on Monday, Johnson can be officially signed at any moment.

It does give the Bills an option to play across from Tre’Davious White if Levi Wallace can’t keep up the solid play that earned him the number two corner job last year.

The oldest running back room in the NFL got older

Buffalo’s deal with 35 year-old Frank Gore is one year for two million dollars.

Gore is the oldest running back in the league, but is coming off a productive year in Miami where he rushed for 772 yards in 14 games. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

The Bills now have the three oldest running backs under contract in the NFL with Gore (35), LeSean McCoy (30) and Chris Ivory (turns 31 March 22nd).

Help at tight end

Rapoport also reporting that the team agreed with former Cinicinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft.

It’s a three-year deal worth around $18.75 million making him the 15th highest paid tight end in the league.

It’s a lot of money for a player who played in only five games last season as he battled through a foot injury.

In 2017, Kroft put up solid numbers with 42 catches, 404 yards and seven touchdowns.

Signing the 26 year-old won’t stop Buffalo from selecting a tight end in the draft but does add depth to the postition where the team needs it after releasing Charles Clay.