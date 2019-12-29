Allen vs. Darnold: Bills building a better QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shakes hands with Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It wasn’t supposed to be like this. At least, not according to the draft experts.

Sam Darnold wasn’t supposed to be ending his second season playing out the string for weeks. Josh Allen wasn’t supposed to end his second season in the playoffs.

If anything, it was supposed to be reversed.

As passers only, Allen and Darnold aren’t too dissimilar. Both guys rank in the high to mid 20’s in most passing stats that are about percentages and averages. Allen does pop to T-15th in interception percentage. Their QB ratings were a half point apart heading into the season finale. (comparing accumulating stats isn’t quite fair because Darnold played three less games)

Throw in Allen’s 510 yards and nine touchdowns rushing and it makes him the superior player or, at least, the player having the superior season.

The point of this is not to compare the quarterbacks themselves. Both probably deserve a third season to see how much they can grow, but we’re getting close to definitive assessments.

What the Bills have done so much better than the Jets is build around their quarterback.

Both teams made an effort to improve the supporting casts last offseason. The Jets went with a star running back in Le’Veon Bell, a star linebacker in C.J. Mosley and a couple of veteran retreads to fix the O-line with Kelechi Osemele and Ryan Kalil.

Almost none of it worked. The latter three players above were all quickly injured and Bell has proven to be a non-factor. Jamison Crowder worked ok, but slot receivers don’t change the directions of franchises.

The Bills, famously, went with a strength in numbers approach, inking 18 free agents last offseason. Five have become dependable, at worst, offensive starters. Nailing the Devin Singletary third round pick sure helped.

And, of course, Sean McDermott has built one of the league’s most feared defenses. Only five teams this year have scored 20 points on the Bills (two got there in garbage time). Only one team topped 24 points.

That’s a pretty nice safety net for a young quarterback.

This isn’t just a Bills and Jets thing. The general opinion of the quarterbacks from the infamous 2018 first round mirrors the ranking of their rosters: Lamar Jackson/Ravens, Allen/Bills, Baker Mayfield/Browns, Darnold/Jets, Josh Rosen/Arizona, Miami. (You wanna flip the Mayfield/Darnold order, have at it. Don’t think it makes a difference).

It also isn’t something that’s just happening now. Some of the league’s best quarterbacks were birthed from the cocoon of a super team.

Russell Wilson had the least attempts in the NFL two his first three years and was second least the other season. Ben Roethlisberger didn’t average 200 yards passing per game his first two seasons and threw 23 interceptions in his third.

Both were able to rely on incredible defenses at first (and win Super Bowls with them) before developing into top QBs–Wilson is probably the MVP runner up this year and Roethlisberger has a great look at the Hall of Fame.

Even Tom Brady threw exactly 12 or 14 interceptions in each of his first six seasons, but had a defense that was in the top seven in points allowed for all of his first three Super Bowl years (top 2 in the second and third championship).

Allen has miles to go before getting into the company of those QBs, but there’s no doubt the Bills plan to nurture him is sound and built from the same foundation. The evidence is plain both in NFL past and present.

That’s a big reason why the Bills feel a heckuva lot better about their quarterback and their future than the Jets.

It’s also why Allen still has at least one more game to play and Darnold is going home.