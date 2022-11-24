Allen and Diggs get it done when it matters most

DETROIT, Mich. (WROC) — Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs stepped up for the Bills when it mattered most as they led the Bills to a 28-25 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Tyler Bass kicked a 45-yard field goal with five seconds on the clock to give Buffalo the victory, just a few minutes after he missed an extra point.

Allen and the offense looked shaky at best for the first three quarters. Allen threw another red zone interception. They had just 17 points on offense entering the fourth. But then the Bills stars rose to the occasion.

Diggs ran a beautiful route to get open for a 5-yard touchdown with 2:40 left in the game. That gave the Bills a 25-22 lead after Bass missed the extra point.

The Lions marched down the field and kicked a 51-yard field goal to tie the game at 25.

It took the Bills just one play to get into field goal range as Allen through a laser to Diggs for a 36-yard gain. After two Allen rushes, the Bills brought Bass on the field who nailed the field goal for the win.

Allen finished the game with 24 completions on 42 attempts for 253 yards. He threw two touchdowns and one interception. Diggs had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Mckenzie had his best game of the season with six grabs for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Tre White returned to the field after tearing his ACL in last year’s Thanksgiving game. White was a full participant in practice over the past few weeks, but was finally active for the first time this season. White played the first two series of the game, Jordan Poyer said after the game that White was on a pitch count.

While the Bills got White back, they lost a few key players during the game.

In the second quarter, Von Miller left the game with a right knee injury. He walked off the field and was later taken to the locker room on a cart. He was immediately ruled out of the game.

Early reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggest that Miller has avoided a worst-case scenario.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins suffered an ankle injury and did not play in the second half.

The Bills (8-3) will play again on Thursday next week as they travel to Foxboro to play the Patriots.