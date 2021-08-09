Bills battle heat, injuries on Monday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Temperatures reached 90 degrees on Monday in Orchard Park, a training camp temperature high. Tre’Davious White was unable to finish practice, while Cole Beasley was one of many to take a break.

The Bills will play in Miami Week 2, so getting used to the heat is beneficial for the team.

“We’re professionals so I think the guys hydrated and got what they needed, and we gotta be prepared to play,” said Harrison Phillips. “We want to have more days like this, sweating two hours in the heat, for the we had a good training camp practice, but prepare us to win some of those games in the heat this year.”

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders returned to full practice, after missing the last three sessions. Stefon Diggs sat out with a knee injury.

Mitch Morse took a veteran rest day, and Dion Dawkins attended camp for the first time. Dawkins was masked, in street clothes on the sideline as he progresses off of the COVID/Reserve List.