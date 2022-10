ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss their key takeaways from the Bills 23-20 win over the Ravens.

The duo talk about the Bills goal line defensive stand in the fourth quarter to prevent Baltimore from reaching the end zone. Also, they mention the limitations of Lamar Jackson’s game and if its conducive to playoff success.

Is there anything that the Bills can do fix their running game? All of that and more on this week’s episode.