ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones dive into some of the X’s and O’s from the Bills 21-19 loss to the Dolphins.

The pair speak on the scheme the Dolphins used defensively and how it flummoxed the Bills offense all game long. Also, they discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s deep pass to Jaylen Waddle on 3rd and 22 and how the Bills could have played that differently.

Who stood out for the Buffalo on both sides of the ball? All of that and more are discussed in this week’s episode.