Bills anxious to see Tommy Sweeney step up in the absence of Dawson Knox

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the silver linings to the Dawson Knox injury is that tight end Tommy Sweeney will likely get an opportunity to have a larger role Sunday against the Dolphins.

Considering Sweeney missed a good chunk of his rookie season due to a foot injury and had to deal with a scary bout of Covid-19 last season, it’s something many in this organization are happy to see.

“He’s probably one of the most interesting guys not just on the team, but on the planet,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “He’s awesome to be around. He’s one of those guys that just consistently works. He’s kept his head down. He’s never complained. Doesn’t have a whole lot of opportunities in the passing game, but when his number’s called, he usually makes the play.”

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said that he is a big fan of Sweeney and is confident that he will make plays for the team.

“He does his job extremely well,” Diggs said. “He can catch and he has a little craft in him. You can’t really see it looking at him. But you watch, he’s gonna make some plays.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott added that Sweeney has worked hard in his recovery after missing time last year.

“It’s a good story and we’re happy for him albeit it’s seeing a guy go down like Dawson,” McDermott said.

Allen refused to spill any of Tommy Sweeney’s secret to becoming one of the most interesting people on the planet.

But he did add “He’s an extremely old soul, his music choice is awesome, he’s one of the best dudes on the team.”