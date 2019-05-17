Bills announce Pancho Billa rememberance

The Buffalo Bills will celebrate the life of superfan Pancho Billa at their home opener this season, September 22nd against the Bengals.

The team posted a photo of Ezra Castro in his trademark costume Thursday, saying:

“Forever part of our family. ❤️💙”

We will celebrate Pancho Billa’s life on September 22 at our home opener. #VivaLosBills #PanchoPower pic.twitter.com/u14PtCBgej— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 17, 2019

There is also a fundraising effort in Castro’s name. Instead of flowers to memorialize his passing, Castro’s last wish was donations that would give kids backpacks full of school supplies.

Billsmafia founder Del Reid coordinated with a Buffalo organization called The Teacher’s Desk to funnel money coming from Bills fans. As of Thursday evening, the effort had raised over $60,000 which results in more thant 6,000 full bookbags for kids.

Buffalo area businesses were also raising money in Pancho’s name.

If you want to add your donation in Pancho’s name, you can do it here.