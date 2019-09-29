Bills angry about hit that knocked out Allen

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 29: Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots hits Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in the helmet forcing Josh Allen from the game with an injury during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 16-10. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Josh Allen didn’t finish the loss against the Patriots.

Jonathan Jones did.

The Bills weren’t happy about it.

Jones laid out Allen with a helmet to helmet hit early in the fourth quarter after Allen had scrambled close to a first down. The second year quarterback left the game and ended up in concussion protocol.

There was a personal foul assessed to Jones, but no yardage walked off because the Bills had a holding penalty to offset both fouls. Essentially, Jones took the Bills starting quarterback out of the game with an illegal hit and his team faced no consequences.

“There is no room in football for that,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “It’s a shame to see a player like Josh, or any player for that matter, go down with a hit like that. I asked for an explanation. I thought he should have been thrown out. Other than that, I’m not going to get into that at all. That’s for the league to get into.”

The pool reporter for the game did question NFL VP of officiating Al Riveron about the hit and the decision not to eject Jones.

“In this situation, we didn’t feel that that contact rose to the level of an ejection,” Riveron said. “The player actually turns. Obviously, there is helmet contact, but we have standards for an ejection, and this did not rise to that standard.”

Riveron also said the Bills penalty had nothing to do with whether Jones was ejected.

Many in the league have felt the standards are different for Tom Brady when it comes to penalties and protection. Some of the Bills had that on their minds when it came to the lack of punishment for a hit on their quarterback.

“If that was the other way around, vice versa, whoever did that on our defense would not be able to play the rest of the game, but it is what it is,” Micah Hyde said. “We ride or die with Josh. We understand that. Everybody had his back.”

“Ref saw a bang bang play. It’s hard to say because I didn’t even see it,” Jordan Poyer said. “At the same time, if that type of hit happens on No. 12, we’re probably getting thrown out of the game.”

Jones could certainly face more punishment during the week, including fines or suspension.