Bills add to offensive line in round three

MOBILE, AL – JANUARY 30: Offensive Lineman Spencer Brown #76 from Northern Iowa of the National Team during the 2021 Resse’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Bills added to their offensive line in the third round of the draft with Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown.

He’s 6-8 plus, 315 pounds with super long arms. That’s pretty tall, even for the NFL. He’s also reputed to have a nasty disposition.

He had a large gathering at his home in Lenox, Iowa to celebrate the pick. Brown says it’s a town of about 1300 with traits Western New York can understand.

“Super blue collar around here. Everybody works hard. We all take care of each other,” he said. “As much as it’s a celebration for me, it’s a celebration for the town.”

The moment Spencer Brown got the call from Buffalo, just before it was broadcast on TV. pic.twitter.com/U0qmQeDQbw — Larry Peterson (@larrypeterson) May 1, 2021

Brown says he was never the kid who dreamed about the NFL or grew up eating and sleeping football. He played football, basketball and baseball in high school. Whatever sport was in season, that was his number one love. Well… except for one.

“I didn’t love track. I didn’t love when that rolled around,” he said with a smile.

Brown is coming from an FCS school, so the level of his competition will be in question. He’s also dealt with left knee injuries going back to high school. He did play his final two seasons at Northern Iowa in full.

Brandon Beane said Brown projects as a swing or backup tackle and possibility a starter down the road.

He is an absolute specimen. Brown’s max bench is 500 pounds and his max squat is 600. He’s always been tall, but joked that he looked like a broomstick through high school and early into college. Brown credits the Northern Iowa strength program for building him up and still thinks he’ll have some filling out to do.

Brown did not play in 2020, but not because he opted out. Northern Iowa did not have a season. There were offers from Big Ten and Big 12 teams for Brown to transfer, but he didn’t want to turn his back on the school that gave him a chance.

“Loyalty is a big thing for me,” Brown said.

Beane was impressed that Brown attended the Senior Bowl, despite having to come in cold. Many players that did not play any games in 2020 elected to skip the Senior Bowl. Brown did admit it was tough to be ready for the level of competition at the Senior Bowl after 14 months off from football.

There’s no doubt Brown will need some developing, but his upside is pretty large. Almost as large as he is.