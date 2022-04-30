ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills targeted two athletic players at their position in the first two rounds and their third round pick wasn’t any different.

With the 89th pick in the draft, the Bills drafted linebacker Terrel Bernard out of Baylor University.

Bernard was a part of a Bears defense that helped lead Baylor to a 21-7 Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss. He was named MVP of the game with a record-tying 20 tackles to go along with two sacks.

The Baylor product played 45 games in college racking up 320 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 12 sacks, and three interceptions. He also added eleven pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.

He is lauded for his athleticism and ability to make plays from sideline to sideline. Former Baylor head coach and current Panthers head coach, Matt Rhule, added that he has natural football instincts which allowed him to play fast to the ball.

The big knock on Bernard at this time is that he is undersized for the linebacker position which hurts him in the running game. Standing at 6’1” 224lbs, he is roughly the same size as current Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who has worked out just fine in the NFL.

“You’ve seen a shift in the last few years of the NFL kind of the run and chase style, more coverage aspect to combat the passing game name now,” said Bernard. “But it’s been crazy being able to model my game after guys like Matt Milano, he’s probably one of my favorite players I’ve studied in this process so to have an opportunity to learn from guys like him is going to be amazing.”

Bernard will figure to help out in sub-nickel packages for the Bills and add more athleticism to the defense.