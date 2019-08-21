Bills add female coaching intern for 2nd straight year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills have hired a woman to be a coaching intern for the second straight season.

Callie Brownson was added to the staff on Wednesday. She was working in a quality control capacity with the special teams during the portion of practice open to the media.

Brownson comes from Dartmouth College where she became the first ever female full time Division I football assistant. She was the offensive quality control coach for the Big Green in 2018.

In 2017, she served as a scouting intern for the Jets. She also was an assistant at her high school alma mater for three seasons: Mt. Vernon in Alexandria, Virginia.

Brownson was denied a chance to try out for the high school team as a freshman, but she played eight seasons of semi-pro football and won two gold medals with the Team USA women’s team.

The Dartmouth team she left is on the cutting edge of practice techniques designed to reduce head trauma and concussions.

Head coach Buddy Teevens has outlawed tackling in practice since 2011. The team instead tackles a large, mobile, remote controlled tackling dummy for practice. The innovation and Brownson’s role controlling it were featured in a recent ESPN the Magazine article.

Brownson follows Phoebe Schecter, who filled the same role in Buffalo last season.

The Bills were also the first NFL team to add a full time female assistant in 2016 with Kathryn Smith.