ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time during the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills add some depth to their trenches selecting Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta in the sixth round.

Tenuta played 33 career games at Virginia Tech and was a starter for 25 of them. He spent the majority of his career playing at either left or right tackle.

The Hokie product is listed at 6’8 319lbs which means he will fit right in with the other massive Bills offensive lineman on the roster in Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle.

Tenuta was named All-ACC 3rd team in 2020 and All-ACC honorable mention in 2021. During the 2020 season, he helped the Hokies produce the best rushing attack in the ACC at 240.1 yards per game.

He comes from an athletic family as his father, Jon, played defensive back at Virginia while his mother, Dori, played college basketball for the Cavaliers as well. His older brother, Zach, is currently the defensive coordinator at Norfolk while his other brother, Matt, plays professional baseball for the Monterrey Sultans.