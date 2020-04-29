1  of  75
Bills add Bryan Cox Jr. to defensive line

Nov 4, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox (91) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. to a one year deal.

“A hundred percent excited for this opportunity to play with Buffalo Bills,” said Cox. “I feel really great about this opportunity, the direction this team is going in.”

Cox joins the team from the Cleveland Browns. In six games last season, he recorded a half sack, 12 tackles, two for loss and five quarterback hits. His NFL career began after being signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

Describing himself as a Swiss army knife, Cox joins a group of veteran edge rushers including Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy, as well as rookie AJ Epenesa, who was selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

His father, three time Pro Bowl linebacker Bryan Cox Sr., is infamous in Buffalo, after antagonizing the city in the 1990s during his time with the Miami Dolphins.

“Honestly, that happened so long ago, it has nothing to do with me,” said Cox Jr. “It has nothing to do with me, personally. My pops is excited just as I am. I’m sure he’d be happy to come to Buffalo.”

