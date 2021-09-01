Bills add 15 to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 17: The Buffalo Bills logo at midfield during NFL game action against the New York Jets at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 17, 2013 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Bills had to cut 23 players on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the team gave 15 of those guys new jobs on their practice squad.

Every member of the practice squad is a player the Bills had throughout training camp, at least to start. Among the notables are both quarterbacks from camp (Davis Webb and Jake Fromm), former 6th round draft picks Isaiah Hodgins and Rachad Wildgoose along with UB grad Cam Lewis.

There still is one more practice squad spot that can be occupied. The rules for practice squad players are similar to last year and include two possible promotions to the active roster before being exposed to waivers.

The full practice squad list is below: