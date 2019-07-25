Bills activate Frank Gore off injured list before camp opens

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (28) runs drills during an NFL football team practice Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Orchard Park N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have activated Frank Gore in time for the start of training camp.

General manager Brandon Beane says the 36-year-old running back will be “ready to roll” after passing his physical Thursday, shortly before the Bills held their first practice in suburban Rochester.

The Bills did not say what kind of injury led them to place Gore on the non-football injury list this week.

Gore signed a one-year free-agent contract in March. He is the NFL’s active leader with 14,748 yards rushing. He is being counted on to back up LeSean McCoy.

