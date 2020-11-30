Bills and 49ers will play in Arizona on Monday night

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: General view of action between the Arizona Cardinals and the Buffalo Bills during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, A.Z. (WROC) — After a Santa Clara County COVID order left the 49ers without a home, the Bills were unsure where their Week 13 primetime matchup would be held.

It turns out the Bills will return to Arizona to face San Francisco on Monday Night Football, the site of their Week 10 loss to the Cardinals.

“It doesn’t matter, wherever they tell us to play that’s where we’ll go and play,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “We can’t control that. It’s a home game for San Fran any way they look at it. We’re the road team.”

The 49ers released a statement on Monday saying they’ve come to an agreement with the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals, which allows the team to host their next two games against the Bills and the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.

Kickoff is still set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday, December 7.