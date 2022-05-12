Bills will ring in the holidays with games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills 2022 schedule is officially out and the NFL rolled out the red carpet for Josh Allen and company.

The Bills will play five primetime games, including the NFL’s kickoff game against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. In addition to those five primetime matchups, the Bills will travel to the Lions on Thanksgiving and take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in a premiere 4:25 p.m. matchup in Week 6.

The team’s other primetime games are the team’s home opener against the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2, a Sunday Night Football matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Highmark Stadium in Week 8, a trip to New England for Thursday Night Football in Week 13, and the final Monday Night Football game of the season on the road in Cincinnati in Week 17.

The Bills will have their bye in Week 7 and will finish the season hosting the Patriots.

Regular Season Schedule

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving) (CBS)

Week 13: Thursday, Dec. 1 at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: Sat/Sun Dec. 17/18 vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Monday, Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 18: Sat/Sun Jan. 7/8 vs. New England Patriots, TBD

Preseason Schedule:

Week 1- Saturday, Aug. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2- Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 3- at Carolina Panthers, date and time TBD (CBS)