ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — M&T Bank is spreading the excitement of the Bills making the playoffs!

A banner that says “BILLIEVE TOGETHER” will be available to pick up at M&T Bank’s branch locations throughout the Rochester and Buffalo areas. This is a part of the bank’s “Football Brings Us Together” campaign to promote diversity and the values the Bills Mafia holds.

However, if you want to get a hold of one of these banners, you may want to go soon! Once they run out of the 30,000 total banners, that’s it!

For those wanting to know the nearest M&T location to quickly get a banner, you can click here to search for one.