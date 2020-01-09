Bill leaves Bills for VT

This is a photo of Bill Teerlinck of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck is leaving the Bills coaching staff and has accepted the same role at Virginia Tech.

Teerlinck spent 8 seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL, the last 3 years on Sean McDermott’s staff in Buffalo and was thankful for the learning experience.

“Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier are great defensive coaches. They played a huge part in my the personal growth and development as a coach. No matter where I coach in the future I will bring and use the tools they gave me. I am a better coach and person because of them, and can’t thank them enough for the help,” Teerlinck said.

Teerlinck leaves the Bills with new found appreciation for the fan base.

“Bills mafia is one of a kind, there is no better fan base in all of sports. And your have to witness it first hand to really fully understand how great they are,” Teerlinck said.

Teerlink helped lead a Bills defensive front which finished the year with 40 sacks.