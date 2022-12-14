ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – As it turns out, it was Cole Beasley who called general manager Brandon Beane about a possible return to the Bills just after Thanksgiving.

Back in August, Beasley tweeted that he would never return to Buffalo because of ‘changes within the organization’. Beasley wanted to make sure to address those concerns before any reunion could happen.

“I didn’t like the way things ended here,” said Beasley. “I told them that. When I first got here me and my family fell in love with this place. Just wanted to get back to that and ended up right.”

Beane said at a press conference on Wednesday that Beasley wears his emotions on his sleeves and that’s what makes a small guy tough.

“We, in a round about way, talked about things,” said Beane. “No one’s perfect. Deep in his heart, Cole’s a good person.”

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Beasley requested a trade from the Bills. However, when Buffalo could not find a trade partner for the wide receiver, he was released from the team.

“There needed to be some conversations there that we needed to have,” said Beasley. “I’m just happy we all could do that as men and talk about it and resolve issues.”

Beasley had 82 catches for 693 receiving yards and a touchdown in 2021 with Buffalo.

“He’ll step back in no problem,” said tight end Dawson Knox. “It’s been a seamless transition so far. Nothing but smiles on the peoples faces when they get to see him for the first time. I know, personally, I’m super happy to get him back and I think I can speak for almost everybody when I say that.”

The 11-year veteran added that he never had any problems with his teammates in the locker room.

“Love these guys to death,” said Beasley. “We’ve been talking the whole season. I miss them so much. The bond that I’ve built with these teammates here are stronger than with any team that I’ve even been on.”

Beasley played in two games and just 13 offensive snaps for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season then retired. However, retirement turned out to be a reminder of mistakes in life he wanted to fix.

“There are a lot of things that I want back,” said Beasley. “It’s hard to sit there and watch people play in a game when you still have the drive to do that. Like I was retired but I didn’t want it that way.”

Beasley nor Brandon Beane closed the door on the possibility of Beasley being active for the Bills Saturday night against the Dolphins. But Beane made it clear that any return for Beasley to this team would begin with him on the practice squad.

When it comes to playing time or getting snaps, Beane stated there would be no guarantees. If Beasley’s first back at practice is any indication, he might see the field fairly soon.

“It looks like he can still move,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “Out there running routes it looks like he’s still same ole Cole Beasley. He just gets open. He’s just a guy that gets open in the slot and everybody always talks about how unguardable he is and hopefully he continues to do that.”

With 231 receptions during his three-year tenure with the Bills, Beasley was second on the team behind Stefon Diggs in that category.

“I got a good understanding for defenses and how they work,” said Beasley. “I know how to manipulate defenders and create more space within whatever defense they’re playing.”

The Bills offense is coming off the worst performance of the season in terms of total offensive yards with 232 yards. Adding Beasley figures to be a big boost to a Bills offense that sorely needs it.

“When it comes to zone coverages he knows where defenders should be at,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “He knows leverages. He knows what windows that I’m looking at and he has such a good feel. If he’s not seeing me, he’s going to find a window where he can see me.”

When the Bills let Beasley go in the offseason, the team added Jamison Crowder and re-signed Isaiah McKenzie to fill his role. However, Crowder was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury while McKenzie has six drops on the year.

“There’s a whole different level of versatility that he adds,” said Knox. “Just the way he sees the game. Some of his route running capabilities and his side to side quickness is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

Head coach Sean McDermott added that it goes without saying that Beasley is a smart football and has a good rapport with Allen.

“He’s played this game a long time,” said McDermott. “He grew up in a football family with his Dad coaching him. When you grow up in that type of environment you usually have a good feel for the game.”

Beasley thinks that growing up a quarterback and being coached by his dad, he has a pretty good understanding of coverages and how to find space and it should help him now that he’s back with the Bills.

“I think I can do that better than anyone,” said Beasley. “I think I can still do that for sure.”