Beane is in Buffalo for the long haul: ‘I want to see us win for a long time’

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Like many Southerners, Brandon Beane had a different picture of moving to New York when he got the call from the Pegulas saying he got the Bills’ general manager job.

It was not the “big city” he imagined, but Beane has fallen in love with the Bills organization and the city of Buffalo. He signed a 5-year contract extension on Thursday, concurrent with Sean McDermott’s deal. The two will remain in Buffalo through 2025.

Stability is huge for Beane, who spent 19 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The Bills organization gets stability with its two fearless leaders staying for another 5 years, and Beane’s family gets the stability of a community with “Southern hospitality” in Western New York. Not forcing his children to move during their high school years has made him feel like a good husband and father.

“Your family has to be happy if you’re going to be happy,” said McDermott. “This community has been great.”

A lot has happened in the 4 years since Beane and McDermott arrived in Buffalo. The Bills are receiving national attention, stacking primetime games, and are just four games away from locking an AFC East title, the team’s first since 1995.

“We haven’t accomplished what we set out to do, but we’ll continue the journey,” Beane said. “I do think this is a good point for where we are.”

A huge part of the success in Beane’s eyes has been the growth of Josh Allen over the last three seasons, and Sean McDermott’s ability to lead a team as a head coach, adding the quarterback and head coach are the two most important parts of the team.

“It’s great when Terry and Kim show they trust us and show they’re committed to winning,” said McDermott. “It’s a real blessing from God the way this has worked out.”

Beane has grown alongside his supporting staff. He stepped out of his Carolina comfort zone and the risk paid off.

“I’m excited every single day I come in this place, and as long as I can say that, I’m happy to be here,” said Beane. “I’ve put a lot into this place and I want to see us win for a long time.”