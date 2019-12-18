Brandon Beane is a players’ GM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday night was a celebration for the Bills. A win on prime time and another playoff spot clinched.

Brandon Beane was talking to the media. It was unusual for a post game locker room, but appropriate after making the postseason.

Suddenly, Jordan Phillips interrupted.

“This man right here, Brandon Beane. He doesn’t get enough credit,” Phillips said to the media Sunday night. “This is the man that put everything together. Helped us out. He’s a helluva guy. Helluva leader.”

Phillips explained Wednesday why Beane is a different sort of GM and why he’s the type Phillips wants in his career from now on.

“He’s relatable. Other places I’ve been, you barely see those faces. You don’t feel comfortable going to talk to the high ups. They tell you not to go talk to them,” Phillips said. “Here, they welcome you to go talk to Sean (McDermott). They welcome you to go talk to Brandon.”

John Brown says Beane is always around and if you send him a text, he makes sure to get in contact.

“He’s always at the practices enjoying everything that we do, talking to us, keeping us uplifted,” Brown said. “We’re real grateful to be here and to be around him.”

Beane is one of the youngest general managers in the NFL. He’s friendly with media, players and coaches alike. It’s not hard to see why he’d be a favorite in any locker room.

“He’s easy to talk to. He’s not like your typical GM,” Jon Feliciano said. “(Don’t have to) look at him as your boss and be on your top behavior around him. Beane’s, honestly, just one of the dudes.”

Star Lotulelei knew Beane before he became the Bills GM when the two were together in Carolina. He says they have a great relationship and it helps when the business part of the NFL becomes priority.

“You always want a guy like that to be in charge of contracts because he’s a great guy,” Lotulelei said. “He cares about the team. He cares about the players.”

“He does as good of a job as any I’ve ever seen of bridging that gap and making sure it’s well understood he’s our boss, but there’s no need to walk on eggshells when you walk down the hallway,” Lee Smith said. “He’s very approachable and just top notch.”

Phillips calls it a different culture and enjoys being a part of this franchise turnaround.

“It makes you feel like everybody’s on the same team,” Phillips said. “It’s not, ‘what I say, goes’. There are open discussions. They’re open to anything that’s going to make this team better.”

As successful as the Bills have been this year, it’s hard to tell if Beane’s relatability has anything to do with wins and losses. Feliciano doesn’t much care.

“I’m not sure if it makes a difference, but I love it.”