Beane donation to Covid-19 relief includes interactive prizes for Bills fans

Brandon Beane is donating to Covid-19 relief both time and treasure.

The time could be for you.

The Bills announced on Monday their general manager will give $20,000 to corona virus relief efforts. Over 20 philanthropic organizations have joined together to create a fund that will receive Beane’s donation. That money will will be allocated to essential organizations such as health, human services, food, childcare and frontline responders.

“I’m grateful for individuals in Buffalo and across the country that are on the frontlines – doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store workers, pharmacists, all the people that are trying to help others and are putting their own health at risk for this big cause,” said Beane in a statement released on the team website. “There’s no way to really thank them, but hopefully this is a good way for the rest of the community to help.”

Beane is also teaming with the United Way for a very creative contest. There are seven prizes in all, including four that give Bills fans a chance to meet and hang with the Buffalo GM:

One winner will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be on the phone as Beane calls in Buffalo’s first draft pick (tentatively April 24).

One winner will participate in an exclusive one-on-one Zoom Q&A with him.

One winner and three guests will enjoy lunch with Beane and a tour of the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

One winner will join Beane at a Bills practice.

One winner will get four (4) 100 level tickets to the Bills 2020 home opener.

One winner will receive a collectible Bills helmet autographed by each of the team’s 2020 NFL Draft selections.

One winner will be awarded an autographed Josh Allen jersey.

The three “meet and greet” prizes will happen at a mutually agreed upon date.

To enter, fans must go to wnyresponds.org and make a donation. The contest runs April 6-17. Winners will be notified on the 18th.

Beane thinks Bills fans will have no problem doing their part to help.

“I argue all the time about how great our fans and community are, about how strong we are,” said Beane. “The Bills are deeply rooted in the region – our players, our coaches, our staff, our whole building. We’re a community that’s blue-collar. We’re going to all work together and get through this. While we’re facing a worldwide pandemic, we must start relief efforts in our area first. What better way to get our fans involved? We’ve seen how passionate they are from their work with other charitable groups.”