Beane, Allen not worried about upcoming contract extension

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane faces making two critical high-priced decisions by Monday, May 3, 2021, in determining whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options and retain the rights of quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds through the 2022 season.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

It's a matter of when, not if, a contract extension is on its way

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Josh Allen both agree there is no rush to get an extension done this season for QB1, especially not on the first day of training camp.

The Bills general manager shared he has dealt with many contracts where it may not seem as though it is close to done, but then something will happen with the agent, player, or team that changes everything. Just like in Matt Milano’s situation this offseason, things can change overnight and suddenly a deal is done.

“Josh is in a great headspace, we have a great relationship and he’s ready to roll this season,” said Beane. “He’s letting his representatives do their job. If something happens, great. If it doesn’t, we’ll focus on the season and pick it up next year.”

Allen was initially tight-lipped on the subject during his first media availability of training camp, but later shared it is the furthest thing from his mind at the moment. His only goal is to bring the Lombardi to Buffalo.

“It’s the least of my worries whether it gets done or not,” said Allen. “We’re here to win a Super Bowl. I can’t focus on those things and be the best possible teammate and quarterback I can be.”

The delay could be so Allen can be put in the best financial situation possible. The salary cap could potentially increase in 2022 and will likely increase even more significantly in 2023 after the NFL’s new television deal begins.