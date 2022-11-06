Last week, the Bills had a bad half against the Packers. No one really minded. Buffalo had the game won at halftime. That second half seemed just a blip.

Instead, that second half appeared to continue for all 60 minutes in the Meadowlands. The result was a surprising loss to the Jets.

It starts right with the QB. Running back Josh Allen was fantastic and nearly won Buffalo this game. Quarterback Josh Allen was head scratchingly poor. Even if I can understand how Allen arrived at both decisions for the interceptions, they were still brutal. If the quarterback on the other sideline had committed them, he would have been lambasted for days.

Those two turnovers cost the Bills of minimum of 10 points. As good as their roster is, they can’t afford the quarterback giving the ball away like that. Allen still made some gorgeous throws and, obviously, he’ll be fine for the long term. He’s going through a bad little stretch here. That happens. Allen has done a great job of reining in the hero ball, Chaos Josh part of his QB personality. No reason not to expect the turnovers to be back under control soon.

The offensive struggles are not all on Josh. For a second straight week, the Bills got next to no production from any receiver not named Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis said he should have caught the last throw of the game. I think he’s being a little hard on himself considering the guy he was fighting for with the ball might already be one of the top three or five corners in the league. Sauce Gardner probably wins seven of ten 50/50 balls against almost any NFL receiver. Still, someone other than Diggs has to be able to make that play.

Dawson Knox has not yet lived up to his contract extension. Isaiah McKenzie has not succeeded in his expanded role as the slot receiver. At this point, there is now at least a little bit of reason to wonder if this receiving corps is good enough to win a championship, as is. Von Miller should not stop sending Odell Beckham love letters.

The Bills might be thanking their lucky stars they won’t have to face a LeFleur brother offense for a little while. Over the first six weeks, only one team ran for 100 yards on Buffalo. Both Matt LaFleur (Packers head coach) and Mike LaFleur (Jets offensive coordinator) had no problem blowing by the century mark each of the last two games against the Bills.

There’s no doubt that Matt Milano and/or Jordan Poyer would have made a big difference. The concern is that the Bills figured the repeat scheme was coming. Not only because the two offensive bosses are brothers, but because the NFL is… say it with me… a copycat league. They still didn’t stop it. Not when it mattered.

The Jets ran for 82 yards on 11 plays to set up their game-winning field goal. Seven and a half yards a pop in the fourth quarter of a tie game is something that should have the words “Wishbone” or “1985” associated with it.

Give the Jets credit. They’ve got some players. That roster has to be good for a team with Zach Wilson at quarterback to have a chance against the Bills. Calling him a work in progress is generous on a BillsMafia supporting a Josh Allen cause level.

The Bills defense didn’t take much advantage of Wilson’s shortcomings, either. He’s been, by far the worst QB under pressure all year. Buffalo only sacked him twice and knocked him down three times, with safety Damar Hamlin getting one of each on the late game blitz. Greg Rousseau got hurt and Von Miller got his usual momentum swinging sack, but the inside guys were surprisingly invisible. Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones have been very good. Ed Oliver is expected to be the DT star. Their lack of production was an under the radar missed opportunity.

The Bills have some legit excuses with the defense. They’re going to get healthier and they’re going to likely be better against the run next time. Buffalo’s offense, however, was just about healthy and got held to three scoring drives or less for only the sixth time since the start of 2020. That Jets defense is no joke. They are young, big, fast and still just figuring things out. They’re going to cause lots of teams headaches.

“The Jets are a great team,” Dion Dawkins said. “They’re not the same team from the past and we see that.”

This game is not about the Bills losing. It’s about the Jets winning. And it’s about the Dolphins winning a few weeks ago. Sure, the Bills were shorthanded for both those games and maybe it’s just poor timing, but the Dolphins and Jets have become real factors in the division. You can’t even ignore the Patriots, who are in last place with a winning record. This division seems really good. Buffalo won it with 11 wins last year. Eleven wins might not even be enough for second place this year.

The margin of error has decreased for Buffalo, but they’ve got a lot of winnable games on the horizon following next week’s clash with 7-1 Minnesota. If Sean McDermott’s team is who we think they are, they’ll handle their business over the next few weeks and this game will be dismissed as just a bad week. Same as the second half against Green Bay was dismissed as just a bad half.

There’s no need to panic. The Bills should be just fine. There isn’t a team in the world that doesn’t have some sort of issue to address halfway through the season. The only difference now is that if the Bills don’t get their problems fixed, the whole division is breathing right down their neck.