The Bills are counting on Spencer Brown in 2023. And he knows it.

“It gets you up in the morning. That’s for sure,” Brown says with a big smile.

While Brandon Beane seemingly added about 18 new guards in the offseason, the depth at tackle was addressed sparingly. The only major addition was Brandon Shell, who just retired this week. That leaves Brown as the all but certain starter for a Super Bowl contender at right tackle.

The Bills coaches and Beane spoke with Brown during the offseason to reiterate their confidence in the former third round pick. That confidence remained despite a struggle for Brown during his sophomore season.

Much of the difficulty for Brown were triggered by offseason back surgery in the spring of 2022. Brown said it was the hardest procedure he’s ever had, resulting in the hardest summer he’s had to endure.

“Everything you do, your back is involved. Standing, walking, squatting, jogging, running into people. (Your back) is where all your power comes from,” Brown said.

An ankle issue suffered week six forced Brown to miss a pair of games midseason. Brown says the mental part of fighting through a season while constantly hurt was just as much an obstacle as the physical. He couldn’t stay consistent with technique and would lose against better fundamentals too often.

Brown was forced to scrap and grind out plays to stay competitive and keep his job. However, constantly playing from behind did have benefits.

“Recovery was a huge thing for me last year,” Brown said. “I’d lose at the point of attack and it was all just getting my hips back under me. That’s helped me now. I’m better at the point of attack and I have my recovery now.”

Pass protection has been the knock on Brown during his first two years in the NFL. Pro Football Focus ranked Brown 53rd of 56 tackles in pass blocking among those who played at least 50% of the snaps last season. Where technique suffered due to injury a year ago, a healty Brown expects to be better.

“My hips and my back and all my core strength is back,” Brown said. “Last year, I really didn’t have any of that. I was just flying around like a noodle.”

As a rookie, Brown was demonstrative. He would signal first downs after defensive linemen jumped offside. He was having fun.

That version of Brown went away last season. For good reason.

“You gotta be able to back it up a little bit,” Brown says. “Can’t go out there and celebrate and the defense is like, ‘This guy is full of (it). He hasn’t done anything all day’.”

One of the Bills trainers asked Brown on Tuesday if the old Spencer might be back for this season. Brown thinks so, but this version will be a bit more mature.

“Rookie year, all those shenanigans… I look back and I sort of cringe. I’m like, ‘What the hell is that kid doing?'” Brown says with a laugh. “It’s about setting a tone and enjoying yourself in the game. You can’t go out there and play tight. You gotta be free and let your personality show.”

Brown adds there does need to be some restraint with the guy who didn’t mind chugging a beer after a Stefon Diggs touchdown in 2021. He’s well aware that NFL taunting rules make any sort of extracurricular a dangerous game.

“It’s about walking the line, not crossing it.”

During Tuesday’s practice, Brown said he took a moment to feel thankful that he’s a key part of a team that could easily be holding up a Lombardi Trophy in February. The goal is to make the Bills equally thankful to have him.