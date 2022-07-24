ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The anticipation for another successful Buffalo Bills season is building up — and Rochester fans had the opportunity to meet the team at St. John Fisher University on Sunday.

Before 10 a.m., hundreds of Bills fans crowded the university’s athletic fields — full of high hopes for the team to avenge their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

“I’m hoping for the Super Bowl, you know a nice long run into the playoffs would be pretty cool again,” said Bills fan Mark Baker. “Obviously, the Chiefs are really tough, so I think that’s who we have to beat to get over the hump.”

While watching the team practice, fans were treated with a variety of games, autograph opportunities, and the chance to buy new merchandise.

“It feels good to watch them practice and obviously they’re all doing good. It’s cool to see our new rookies and stuff and everybody play,” said Bills fan Carson.

Joseph Marchese, a fan who said he attends the Bills Training Camp every year, said it feels amazing going to see them practice.

“I would go every year pre-covid and then they took the two-year hiatus,” said Marchese. “It sort of sucked, but now we’re back here, and it’s just great to be with the fans and be in the environment of training camp again.”

Some fans even traveled from across the country to see the team, such as Matteo Detitta.

I live in South Georgia, so I had to drive 15 hours to get up here. So, I’m pretty excited for this,” said Detitta.

The facilities open to fans an hour before practice and the training camp will continue until August 11.