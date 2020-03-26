Another Panther coming to the Bills: OT Daryl Williams signs with Buffalo

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 06: Daryl Williams #60 of the Carolina Panthers in the first half during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Brandon Beane reportedly signed yet another of his former players today, as the Bills signed OT Daryl Williams to a one-year deal. The deal was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Another in a line of #Panthers heading to Buffalo: The #Bills are signing OT Daryl Williams to a 1-year deal, source said. A key starter over the last 5 years for Carolina. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2020

Williams was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round in 2015. Williams saw limited action in his rookie year, and made ten starts for the Panthers in 2016, playing both right guard and right tackle.

He had a breakout year in 2017, starting all 16 games at right tackle and played every single snap that year. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro member by the Associated Press.

2018 was marred by injuries for Williams. He dislocated his right kneecap and tore his MCL in training camp. Despite his injuries, he started the Panthers season opener but left the game after re-injuring his knee. He was placed on injured reserve.

The Panthers re-signed Williams to a one-year, $7 million contract in 2019. He played all in all 16 games and started 12 games across various positions on the line. He made four starts at left tackle, three starts at right guard, and five starts at left guard.