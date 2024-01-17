ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coach McDermott gave an update on the injury list as the Bills recover from Monday’s game against the Steelers.

The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17, but it was a painful victory for the players as they are still evaluating the status of those who got hurt. Among those added to the list include Taron Johnson, Christian Benford, and Terrel Bernard.

On Wednesday, McDermott updated the list with Gabe Davis, Sam Martin, Taylor Rapp, and Baylon Spector. Von Miller and Leonard Floyd will have rest days. McDermott said the Bills are taking this “one day at a time.”

In terms of Martin, McDermott said they are unsure of his status and they will add Matt Haack to provide options.

In addition, the game was postponed from the weekend due to a winter storm that brought heavy snow to Orchard Park. Highmark Stadium was filled with a blanket of snow that required a lot of shovelers to come out to the stadium to help dig out the field.

Coach McDermott thanked all of those who came out not just to help out Highmark Stadium, but to help clear the roads in Buffalo.

The Bills will be facing the Chiefs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Tickets are available and will be aired on News 8 WROC.

Full Press Conference:

You can watch Coach McDermott’s full press conference in the video player above.