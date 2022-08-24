ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen is officially in bubble wrap mode heading into the regular season.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Allen and most of the team’s starters will not play in their preseason final against the Panthers.

“Leave that opportunity Friday night for some of the two’s and three’s to get in and get a chance to show us again what they have,” said McDermott.

Allen only played one series this preseason but looked sharp leading the offense to a touchdown drive in the second preseason game.

The Panthers will play most of their team’s starters including quarterback Baker Mayfield, which will give the Bills’ backups a chance to prove themselves against top-level competition.

The Bills have quite a few undrafted and late drafted success stories on their roster so far. The guys who survived have plenty of advice on how to follow their example in this pivotal week for the careers of their younger teammates.

“You’ve got to maximize your opportunity,” said Tyrel Dodson, who signed with the Bills as a 2019 undrafted free agent. “Of course, you’re going to be nervous but you can never be scared. Because throughout practices and stuff it’s going to show that you’re ready.”

“My rookie year, I think I was too focused on who’s making the team and who’s not and counting numbers and all this stuff,” said Isaiah Hodgins, a 2020 6th-round draft pick.

Hodgins spent 2020 on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and was on the team’s practice squad for most of 2021. After a strong training camp and preseason, he’s making a push for a spot on the team’s final roster.

“Recently, I felt just felt like I’ve gone over there with the mentality of stacking days and going 110% percent every day and letting the coaches figure out the rest,” he added.

McDermott shared what his message will be to his team as they try and continue their NFL dreams.

“Go for it,” said McDermott. “You’ve already played a play in the NFL which is a lot of people’s dreams and you’ve accomplished that and they haven’t. You’ve been a success and that’ll continue.”

“It’s easy to count numbers this time of year and think hey, the script has already been written when all it really takes is one team,” said McDermott. “And why not go for it and keep pushing?”

McDermott and GM Brandon Beane stressed this week the importance of special teams for the back half of the roster. Dodson knows just how important those reps can be to getting a job in the NFL.

“You can’t act like a starter if you’re not a starter. You have to maximize your role. I think Taiwan Jones is a perfect example of that. Year 13 or 12, something like that, he’s old,” Dodson said with a smile. “I think Taiwan is a perfect example of it. And you’ve got to take pride in that because that’s how I made my money my first two or three years. Because it’s the first play of every game, you’ve got to go out and set a tone. Because if you don’t do that, you’re probably going to get rolled over if you don’t set a tone.

As an undrafted free agent, Dodson says those guys tend to take care of each other. They call themselves the 8th-round club.

“I think every undrafted guy can play somewhere,” said Dodson. “I’m excited to see all those guys ball out.”