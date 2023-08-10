The quarterback and center are the heart of getting blocking assignments correct on offense. They work together to call out protections and identify defensive fronts and blitzes at the line of scrimmage.

There’s an edge for the Bills in this game of trenches chess. No QB-center combo in the NFL has more experience together than Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Mitch Morse.

The duo is entering their fifth season together in Buffalo. Only Kirk Cousins and Garrett Bradbury in Minnesota can boast that many years as the center of their team’s offense. No other team has a quarterback and center that has been teammates for more than two years.

Since Morse has been three games healthier than Bradbury during that time, the Bills have the most experienced combo in the league. The benefit to that league high longevity isn’t the big things.

“It’s the subtle communication and what that entails,” Morse said. “I think that, more than anything, is where you gather and gain as the years progress.”

Morse has been around for all but Allen’s rookie year. He’s seen Allen’s mental game grow, especially in two-minute end of the half situations.

“He’s just so precise in knowing what he wants and not dancing around it,” Morse said.

Dion Dawkins compares the job of a quarterback and center to taking a driving test. The task is continually studying the same book with the same answers and the same questions.

Morse and Allen have taken that same test over and over. Their consistent approach builds trust and confidence from the rest of the offense.

“Mitch and Josh are on the same page all of the time. I know exactly what Mitch is going to say and I know exactly what Josh is going to say. It’s a trickle effect,” Dawkins says. “We’re not mind readers, but because they have that time, they’ve become, in a sense, mind readers.”

There’s so much of the quarterback-center relationship that’s about X-and-O’s, strategy and game plan. It also helps if the two guys just get along.

Allen’s personality is so loose and so comfortable, it makes things enjoyable for Morse. It also helps him better do his job.

“It makes coming to work easy. It makes life fun. It makes you free to make mistakes,” Morse said. “You’re not worried to make mistakes because you know (Allen is) not going to be riding your tail. He knows you’re trying your hardest and you go from there.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time under center with him. I’m very comfortable with who he is, the man he is,” Allen said. “He’s an awesome dude and a great leader for this team. He’s a captain for a reason.”

Morse says their calls and their words hold merit with teammates because, time and time again, they get them right.

In fact, more times than everyone else.