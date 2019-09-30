Allen in concussion protocol, Bills getting Matt Barkley ready to start if necessary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Quarterback Josh Allen is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit yesterday during the Bills’ loss to New England.

Head Coach Sean McDermott says the team is getting reserve Matt Barkley ready just in case for the team’s upcoming game at Tennessee.

“There’s a lot of internal belief in Matt Barkley,” McDermott said.

Allen was knocked out of the game early in the 4th quarter by an illegal hit from Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones. McDermott was highly critical of the play Sunday, but refused to continue that discussion a day later.

“I’m not going to go there. We’re moving forward and we’re focused on this week and where we’re going,” McDermott said.

McDermott would not even discuss if the Bills had filed any official grievances with the NFL regarding the play.

Reportedly, Jones will not face a suspension, but could still be fined by the NFL.

